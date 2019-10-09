Will Amazon offices come to our region?

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative frank burns met with an Amazon’s point person for Pennsylvania.

Burns hopes to bring the company’s future offices and distribution centers into Cambria County.

More money was secured in this year’s state budget to reserve a 375 acre-keystone opportunity zone designation in the county.

Burns believes the meeting went well, and the amazon representative is interested in that zone.

He also says they are impressed with the economic incentives offered in Cambria County.