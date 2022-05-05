CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Votes are being counted Thursday evening to determine if a union will form for employees at The Meadows Psychiatric Center in Centre Hall.

Unionization efforts formally began in early April, after two employees said they were wrongfully terminated over their unionizing activity. Now, three more employees say they were also let go for similar reasons.

Healthcare workers and supporters gathered across from The Meadows on Thursday afternoon to continue the rally for safer working conditions.

“We’re here not only for the people working here, we’re here for our patients, we’re here for the community, we’re here till everybody’s protected,” said Angel Rodriguez, a former Meadows employee.

“We just want to make this a better place, that’s all we’re asking,” said Dawn Taylor, a registered nurse, and former Meadows employee. “If that’s what comes out of this, then I’m happy. I’ll walk away with my head held high.”

A plane flys over The Meadows Psychiatric Center waving “Vote Yes! SEIU” as healthcare workers continue to rally for safer worker conditions & a union. @seiuhcpa pic.twitter.com/Alq6rSP5Yz — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) May 5, 2022

WTAJ has reached out to The Meadows for comment, but has not heard back at this time.