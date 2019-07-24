Wicked Warrior mud run to take over Treasure Lake

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Test your strength and courage this weekend in Clearfield County.

Saturday is the first WPAL Wicked Warrior Mud Run at Treasure Lake.

It’s a two mile or five mile mud run and obstacle course.

The race ends with a 340 foot slip-n-slide.

“The course itself is really challenging,” WPAL DuBois Fitness Center executive director Aaron Beatty said. “There’s some really tough hill climbs that you’ll have to get up over. We’ll have some assistants out on the course trying to help people get through and motivating along the way.”

There’s even a kids race– all kids get to participate for free.

You can find out more, and register in advance here, or registration is available on the day of the race.

The event is also open to the public watch, eat and listen to live music.