Gabby Petito’s father responds to comment from Brian Laundrie’s sister

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For the first time since Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country road trip, we are hearing from one of her boyfriend’s family members.

“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a clip. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Gabby’s father Joe Petito told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that the remarks “made a lot of sense.”

“If that’s that family’s version of love, to just ignore and not care that someone’s gone,” Joe Petito said, “and people are looking for them and entire countries looking for them, I mean, that explains how we got to where we are today. Because I mean, look at their version of what they call love.”

Police in North Port, Florida, say Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in her case. He’s not been charged, but he’s also not cooperating.

Earlier in the day, the Petito family publicly asked Laundrie’s parents to come forward with any information they have about her disappearance.

“We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby,” a letter from the family reads. “We beg you to tell us.”

The letter came on the same day Utah police released bodycam video of an encounter between Gabby and Brian. Police were called to respond to a domestic disturbance Aug. 12. Petito last texted her family Aug. 30.

“I don’t know what started it,” Joe Petito said. “I wasn’t there. I can’t tell you … this breaks my heart. I don’t want to see it. I didn’t want to watch it.”

In the video, Gabby cried while talking to officers and said she was struggling with her mental health.

“I’ve always known Gabby to just be so kind and caring,” said Zoey Wickman, Gabby’s cousin. “She really was just a free-spirited mind and she was always happy.”

Joe Petito said he was about to “break down” while watching the video again. He wants to focus on figuring out where his daughter is now.

“She’s lost, she’s hurt and we got to help,” Joe Petito said.

Authorities are also now looking for any possible connection between Gabby’s disappearance and the still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot at a campsite near Moab.

Gabby is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and forearm that reads “let it be.”

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

NewsNation affiliate KTVX and the Associated Press contributed to this report.