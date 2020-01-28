What’s that smell?

Some residents in State College, College Township have been putting up with the smell coming from University Area Joint Authority wastewater treatment plant for years.

The odor control facility for the plant was originally set to be finished last July.

Now the UAJA says the contractor expects to have the last parts for the project delivered this week.

Locals near the plant say the smell is like an outhouse and makes them nauseous.

“Because this stench comes when it wants to, you might be out gardening or doing something in the yard and all of a sudden you start to smell it and it’s bad and you just get in the house, close all the windows, close all the doors,” Colyer, said.

The company expects installation to take a week, so the smell should be gone by mid-February.