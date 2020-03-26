What’s open for business?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — On Monday, March 23, Governor Tom Wolf’s order to shut down the physical locations of all non-life-sustaining businesses started to be enforced by local and state officials.

State Troopers subsequently released data on actions taken against 27 non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with the governor’s order.

So, as of Tuesday, March 24, what types of businesses are open and closed? We have compiled a list of both.

Businesses that Governor Wolf considers to be life-sustaining, and therefore open:

  • Restaurants: Open for curbside pickup and delivery
  • Food stores and Pharmacies: All stores selling food and medicine remain open.
  • Alcohol and Spirits: Beer distributors can stay open.
  • Other: Stores that sell products for repair, such as hardware and general stores, remain open. Laundry mats are open.
  • Auto: Tire and repair shops remain open.
  • Finance Services: Banks and insurance agencies can stay open.
  • Health Services: All healthcare services are allowed to remain open.
  • Transportation: Any and all necessary public transportation remains open.
  • Manufacturing: All food, beverage, paper and chemical manufacturers are considered essential to life and remains open.
  • Mining and Extraction: All coal, oil and gas operations are allowed to stay open.

Businesses that Governor Wolf considers to be non-life-sustaining, and therefore closed:

  • Restaurants and bars: closed for all dine-in services.
  • Alcohol and Spirits: All liquor stores are considered non-essential and must close.
  • Construction: No construction operations except for in cases of emergency repairs.
  • Other: All retail, such as clothing stores, must be closed.
  • Auto: Car dealerships are closed.
  • Finance Services: Investment agencies and in-person insurance sales and brokerages are closed.
  • Transportation: Transportation geared towards sightseeing is closed.
  • Manufacturing: Non-essential products such as garment and textile manufacturers are closed.

The full Industry Operation Guide can be viewed below

UPDATED 2:30pm, March 24, 2… by Governor Tom Wolf on Scribd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss