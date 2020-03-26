What’s open for business?

(WTAJ) — On Monday, March 23, Governor Tom Wolf’s order to shut down the physical locations of all non-life-sustaining businesses started to be enforced by local and state officials.

State Troopers subsequently released data on actions taken against 27 non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with the governor’s order.

So, as of Tuesday, March 24, what types of businesses are open and closed? We have compiled a list of both.

Businesses that Governor Wolf considers to be life-sustaining, and therefore open:

Restaurants : Open for curbside pickup and delivery

: Open for curbside pickup and delivery Food stores and Pharmacies: All stores selling food and medicine remain open.

All stores selling food and medicine remain open. Alcohol and Spirits : Beer distributors can stay open.

: Beer distributors can stay open. Other : Stores that sell products for repair, such as hardware and general stores, remain open. Laundry mats are open.

: Stores that sell products for repair, such as hardware and general stores, remain open. Laundry mats are open. Auto : Tire and repair shops remain open.

: Tire and repair shops remain open. Finance Services : Banks and insurance agencies can stay open.

: Banks and insurance agencies can stay open. Health Services : All healthcare services are allowed to remain open.

: All healthcare services are allowed to remain open. Transportation : Any and all necessary public transportation remains open.

: Any and all necessary public transportation remains open. Manufacturing : All food, beverage, paper and chemical manufacturers are considered essential to life and remains open.

: All food, beverage, paper and chemical manufacturers are considered essential to life and remains open. Mining and Extraction: All coal, oil and gas operations are allowed to stay open.

Businesses that Governor Wolf considers to be non-life-sustaining, and therefore closed:

Restaurants and bars: closed for all dine-in services.

closed for all dine-in services. Alcohol and Spirits : All liquor stores are considered non-essential and must close.

: All liquor stores are considered non-essential and must close. Construction : No construction operations except for in cases of emergency repairs.

: No construction operations except for in cases of emergency repairs. Other : All retail, such as clothing stores, must be closed.

: All retail, such as clothing stores, must be closed. Auto : Car dealerships are closed.

: Car dealerships are closed. Finance Services : Investment agencies and in-person insurance sales and brokerages are closed.

: Investment agencies and in-person insurance sales and brokerages are closed. Transportation : Transportation geared towards sightseeing is closed.

: Transportation geared towards sightseeing is closed. Manufacturing : Non-essential products such as garment and textile manufacturers are closed.

: Non-essential products such as garment and textile manufacturers are closed.

The full Industry Operation Guide can be viewed below