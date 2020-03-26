What’s open for business?

(WTAJ) — On Monday, March 23, Governor Tom Wolf’s order to shut down the physical locations of all non-life-sustaining businesses started to be enforced by local and state officials.
State Troopers subsequently released data on actions taken against 27 non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with the governor’s order.
So, as of Tuesday, March 24, what types of businesses are open and closed? We have compiled a list of both.
Businesses that Governor Wolf considers to be life-sustaining, and therefore open:
- Restaurants: Open for curbside pickup and delivery
- Food stores and Pharmacies: All stores selling food and medicine remain open.
- Alcohol and Spirits: Beer distributors can stay open.
- Other: Stores that sell products for repair, such as hardware and general stores, remain open. Laundry mats are open.
- Auto: Tire and repair shops remain open.
- Finance Services: Banks and insurance agencies can stay open.
- Health Services: All healthcare services are allowed to remain open.
- Transportation: Any and all necessary public transportation remains open.
- Manufacturing: All food, beverage, paper and chemical manufacturers are considered essential to life and remains open.
- Mining and Extraction: All coal, oil and gas operations are allowed to stay open.
Businesses that Governor Wolf considers to be non-life-sustaining, and therefore closed:
- Restaurants and bars: closed for all dine-in services.
- Alcohol and Spirits: All liquor stores are considered non-essential and must close.
- Construction: No construction operations except for in cases of emergency repairs.
- Other: All retail, such as clothing stores, must be closed.
- Auto: Car dealerships are closed.
- Finance Services: Investment agencies and in-person insurance sales and brokerages are closed.
- Transportation: Transportation geared towards sightseeing is closed.
- Manufacturing: Non-essential products such as garment and textile manufacturers are closed.
The full Industry Operation Guide can be viewed below
UPDATED 2:30pm, March 24, 2… by Governor Tom Wolf on Scribd