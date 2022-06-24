JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re a biker, a motorcycle enthusiast, or love live music and great food – Thunder in the Valley is for you!

The event runs Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26 in downtown Johnstown.

People coming out to enjoy the fun can expect to see an entire line up of live music. Details on the bands playing can be found here.

Our Morgan Koziar had the opportunity to meet up with the Johnny Cash Tribute Band known as The Cash Out Show. The line up features Shawn Fogle as Johnny Cash, Angelina Poole as June Carter Cash, and of course the Tennessee Three. You can catch ‘The Cash Out Show’ at Thunder in the Valley on Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

You can expect to see and hear a lot of bikes when you make your way to Johnstown for this event. Whether you are a Harley-Davidson type of person, a Gold Wing, or a Kawasaki, you are sure to see all types and styles of motorcycles.

Morgan was fortunate to hitch a ride on the back of an ’86 Limited Edition Suzuki Cavalcade thanks to owner, Tom Lewis. Tom has decked out his bike with rhinestones, jewels, stickers, and tassels — it’s safe to say that he turns heads with this bike which he refers to as his ‘baby’.

There are plenty of vendors at Thunder in the Valley, so come hungry. You can expect to see many of your favorite festival type foods. There are plenty of things to shop for, especially if you’re a rider.

Morgan caught up with the folks at Tennessee Leather Inc., a leather outfitting company based out of Sevierville, TN. You can find everything you would need to wear while riding at this tent! They even outfitted Morgan in chaps, headgear, and a leather vest. You can learn more about the products that Tennessee Leather carries by visiting their website here. They have a large selection of bags, helmets, boots, jackets, vests, and accessories. Karli Moore, and Tommy Williams were kind enough to help Morgan pick the perfect leather gear out, and now she’s ready to ride.

To learn more about Thunder in the Valley click here.