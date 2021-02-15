What to expect for THON’s 2021 weekend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – For Dubois Penn State’s Thon Chair Brianna Shaw, pandemic or not, THON weekend was going to happen.

“It’s a very big deal but it’s all for a bigger cause because it’s all in support of these families that are experiencing these terrible times…and just showing them that we can do this one weekend, so they can make it through the rest of their lives,” said Shaw.

Thon weekend is a 46 hour dance marathon held in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The event that benefits Four Diamonds, a program at Penn State Health’s Children’s Hospital whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer.

Last year student Haley Rummel was in the stands, but this year, she’ll be dancing.

“I went and watched my friend last year and I got to go down on the floor with her and just like the look in everybody’s eyes like they were there for the same reason, just to raise money to help the kids,” said Rummel.

But this year THON weekend will be livestreamed, due to the pandemic.

Shaw says all dancers will take part remotely from their homes, and to keep the community engaged, “there is still activities we’re doing, there’s still games that we’re playing. We’re doing trivia’s.”

A designated break will take place from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

“That is when dancers are encouraged to take a break, shower, eat, take some time for self-care and kind of just recuperate because they don’t have that support that they would have in person,” said Shaw.

This year will be dancer Sarah Voris’ second year participating.

“It’s the fact that like you’re accomplishing something like you’re standing and you’re not sleeping for 46 hours and that’s a lot on your body and everything and then to think about it like these kids are going through something that is unimaginable for it could be months or can be years, where as my pain is just 46 hours,” said Voris.

Thon weekend starts Friday at 6 p.m.

Link for livestream: https://thon.org/livestream

Link to donate: https://donate.thon.org/