What to do with pets during fireworks

(WTAJ) — Independence Day is almost here, so dog owners are being reminded of what to do when the fireworks start.

A local veterinarian recommends putting your pet in a space that makes them feel comfortable, such as a basement, where the sound might not be as loud.

Owners should also be sure their dogs are inside when the fireworks are going off.

She says putting your dog in a crate, especially if that’s already part of their routine, is the best option.

“I think if your dog is already used to being in a crate and you’ve already set it up with that, that’s probably the best place. Worst case scenario, some dog will be in such panic that they’ll try to jump through windows and things like that, so as long as their more confined, less risk of injury,” says Veterinarian Dr. Whitfield.

Dr.Whitfield also recommends using a “thunder shirt” or “calming cap” to make your dog feel more secure and less stressed.