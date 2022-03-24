ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– New units will be breaking ground in Altoona when April comes.

Graystone Court Villas will be introducing the new Casa Bella at the Grande Plazzo. An additional 195 luxurious units along with a 220 car indoor parking garage are going to be built.

The units are one and two-bedroom with one-and-a-half-bath apartments that will range from 700 to 1800 square feet. A skywalk connecting Casa Bella to the Grande Plazzo allows residents easy access to the theatre room, chapel and Shoppes.

Casa Bella will also feature a unique rooftop indoor/outdoor fitness center located on top of the roof along with a pickleball court and half-court basketball court.

Units now are able to be customized if pre-leased.

Graystone Court will be a Home & Garden Show at the Blair County Convention Center taking place from March 25 to March 27 .

For more information about unit availability and leasing, visit Graystone Court’s website.