What should you do when your car gets flooded?

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Thursday’s flooding of the many vehicles in Downtown Altoona has brought up the next question of what flood damage can do to your car.

One technician says any water that has entered electrical parts or components that the best option is to replace the vehicle.



Ron Perretta of Professional Auto Body in Duncansville said that any severe flood damage done to the vehicle would be a “total loss.” Once the moisture enters the car, as Perretta says, it would be hard to get out.

“Anybody that has their car repaired that the water has gone up so high,” Perretta said. “They will have problems with that car as long as they own it.”



Although it may be a cheaper option to take your car into an auto shop, it’s more likely that the cost to keep up with the maintenance could exceed the car’s worth entirely. An example Perretta said could exceed the car’s value is the electrical wiring.



If you see a CarFax that mentions anything about flood damage, Perretta recommends not purchasing the vehicle