‘What if…?’ Marvel’s animated series gets Aug. release date, trailer

(WTAJ) — As the universe we know continues to expand, so does Marvel’s with the new ‘What If…?’ animated series on Disney+ after getting an official trailer and release date.

‘What if…?’ will take a look at various what if scenarios and how the universe and timeline would alter. What if Peggy Carter was given the super-soldier serum and became Captain Carter? What if Yondu accidentally kidnapped T’challa (Black Panther) instead of Peter Quill (Starlord)?

The new animated series is set to hit Disney+ on Aug. 11 and will have new episodes every Wednesday, presumably taking over after Loki completes its first season.

“Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities,” the new official What If…? Twitter said in only their second tweet.

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If…?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NxQ6L73x6D — What If…? (@whatifofficial) July 8, 2021

As Marvel continues to build the next phase of the MCU with Black Widow, The Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been pointing out characters and easter eggs in the trailer like the appearance of Howard The Duck. The next phase will see the MCU enter the realms of the multi-verse.

While details have been under wraps, it looks like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will somehow meet Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man from the other two film franchises. Alfred Molina confirmed he was on set reprising his role of Doctor Otto Octavius a.k.a. Doctor Octopus. The confirmation fueled fans to believe they will introduce the Sinister Six, six super-villains that Spider-Man, in some form, has faced in the movies aside from Kraven the Hunter.

‘What if…?’ certainly has some buzz around it after the smashing success of Wandavision and Loki, both Disney+ originals from Marvel.