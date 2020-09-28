Westbound travel lanes on I-80 closed starting Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The westbound travel lane on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County will be under construction starting Oct. 5 at 7 a.m.



Exit 86 Reynoldsville to exit 97 Dubois/Falls Creek on I-80 will be closed.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the work is expected to be complete by Nov. 13.

This work is for emergency repairs in the travel lane of Interstate 80 Westbound near exit 90 for the DuBois Jefferson County Airport. Work will consist of the westbound travel lane and exit 90 being closed to complete repairs and install drainage to avoid future road damage.

