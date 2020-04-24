‘We’re being kept in the dark, and so is the public’ Coroners voice concerns over limited info on Covid-19 deaths

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–During the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s concern from some in Pennsylvania that not enough information on coronavirus deaths is being relayed to the public.

Currently, there are no requirements from PA’s Department of Health (DOH) to publish specific facts related to Covid-19 deaths. Information not being published includes: the location of the patient’s death and how long they were at this location before passing.

Most PA officials agree that most detailed information on the death should be withheld for the patient’s privacy. However, many members of the public feel basic information (of public concern) should be released.

Normally, county coroners pass-along this information to the public (age, gender, and location of patient death), but coroners say they’re being kept in the dark. They say since they’re not receiving this information, neither is the public.

“It’s very frustrating because it gets reported and people call the coroner’s office wanting to know information and details… and we don’t have any knowledge of it. It looks like we don’t know what’s going on in the county, but we’re trying to keep on top of it,” said Centre County Coroner, Scott Sayers.

Sayers said the PA DOH’s feels they are not required to inform coroners about any Covid-19 deaths.

“The coroner’s office should at least be notified,” he said.

Sayers added that under PA’s County Code, coroners have the right to investigate coronavirus deaths.

He cited a specific line under “Coroner Investigations” stating that a coroner can investigate “a death known or suspected to be due to contagious disease and constituting a public hazard.”

Sayers said: “Covid-19 is a contagious disease and constitutes a public hazard… yes a doctor can certify the death, but the coroner’s office should be made aware of this.”

Why are Sayers and coroners across the state so intent on being “kept in the loop”?

They say they’re the only officials who’s main job is to give the public basic details on deaths.

PA lawmakers WTAJ spoke with agreed that privacy concerns are important (not publishing personal information on a patient such as their address). However, they feel disseminating basic information is just as important.

“When we’re in the middle of a pandemic, having information for the public is very important,” said PA Representative Scott Conklin (D), from PA’s 77th District.

He added: “It gives someone the ability to know if there was a death or an outbreak at a particular place or institution. The public’s smart enough not to go there and take precautions.”

Rep. Conklin is one of many lawmakers that coroners have contacted, asking for a new policy requiring them to be notified of Covid-19 deaths.

“It shouldn’t need to be a piece of legislation, it should be a given they’re working hand in hand with local coroners,” Rep Conklin said of the PA DOH.

He continued: “I think it’s imperative that we should work quickly to come up with a solution to keep information safe for the family, while giving some to the public.”

Thursday, Dr. Rachel Levine, PA’s Secretary of Health was asked about disseminating more information on Covid-19 cases to the public.

Her response: “I know it doesn’t always seem like it, but we’re really trying to be transparent and open about the data.”

Dr. Levine announced Thursday that she’s waiting until next week to have a conference call with PA county coroners to address their concerns.

“We want to make sure we understand the nuances of this problem… I’ll be making some individual outreaches. But, I’ll be waiting till next week to have a conference call,” she said.

Sayers said it’s unclear if they’ll find a solution.

“I don’t see any end to this, it’s an ongoing battle,” he said.

Related information:

Beginning Wednesday, PA’s DOH changed how they’re counting Covid-19 deaths.

Previously, the DOH counted both probable deaths (where patients showed symptoms but weren’t tested for the virus) and confirmed deaths (where a patient died after testing positive for the virus).

Now, PA is only counting confirmed deaths.

This means, 201 deaths were removed from PA’s death count Wednesday.

In WTAJ’s viewing area, two deaths are no longer attributed to Covid-19: one in Cambria County, and one in Centre County.

The Centre County case (no longer considered a Covid-19 death) was reported to have occurred Tuesday at an unnamed Centre County nursing care facility. Coroner Sayers said he was given no information on this death.