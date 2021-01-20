Weis Markets pharmacies to start administering COVID-19 vaccine

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

(WTAJ) — Weis Markets joins the list of in-store pharmacies that will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination process will start on Jan. 21 in 55 of its Pennsylvania stores. Under CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, Weis will prioritize individuals age 65 and older, along with others that have high-risk medical conditions.

To make an appointment, you can schedule one online with a Weis certified immunizer.

“Our pharmacies have received a limited quantity of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin immunizing on Thursday. Per Pennsylvania Health Department guidelines, we are prioritizing individuals 65 years or older and those with high-risk conditions for immunization appointments,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “Over time, we hope to expand to other priority categories as vaccine becomes more available and in coordination with the Commonwealth’s guidelines. We’re ready to help.”

