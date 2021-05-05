Wegmans has no plans to bring back hot food bars, says spokesperson

(WSYR-TV)–One of the changes Wegmans made early on in the pandemic was to close down their hot and cold food bars. On Tuesday night, a company spokesperson told Newschannel 9 that they have no plans to bring them back.
This information comes amid state health guidance that does not allow self-serve buffets. Staffed buffets are permitted, since there is no customer contact with common objects.
