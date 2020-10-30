Week Six: Central Pennsylvania fall foliage photos

News
Posted: / Updated:

Meteorological fall began September 1st and the northern hemisphere reached the autumnal equinox at 9:31 AM September 22nd. (You can learn more about the difference here.) That means it’s time for leaves to change color and Central Pennsylvania is ready to showcase its beautiful fall foliage.

Each week we’ll be taking a look at how colors are progressing across the region. Thank you to all our viewers that make it possible by sharing photos!

You can find the breakdown of what weather conditions creates vibrant colors here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry also releases a weekly report of fall foliage from across the state.

Week One Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

Week Two Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

Week Three Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

Week Four Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

Week Five Central Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Photos

Ken
  • Justin, Greenwood Furnace State Park
  • Ernie, Hickory Run State Park
Archer
  • Joan
  • Gracie
John
  • Penny
  • Troy
Jacqueline
  • George
  • Truby
Josh
  • Leah
  • Amanda
Lianna, Canoe Creek
  • Jeremy
  • Valerie
Jacqueline
  • Colton
  • Dan
Michelle
  • Brandy, Mapleton
  • Amanda
Jenna
  • Rebekah
  • Leah
Justin, Jim Thorpe
  • Lynnee
  • David
Justin, Burnham
  • Cindy
  • Leah
Ken
  • Amanda
  • Robin, Petersburg Pike
Justin, Belleville
  • BJ
  • Lu Ann
  • Jolene, Treasure Lake
Jacqueline
  • Tricia, Claysburg
  • David
Caryl, Ridgway
  • Linda
  • Megan
Gary, Chimney Rock Park
Barb

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss