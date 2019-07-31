WEB EXTRA: Golden Tiki bar offers drink in honor of grasshopper invasion of 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grasshopper mania has taken over Las Vegas, so much so, the Golden Tiki on Spring Mountain is getting in on the action. The Golden Tiki, which opened in 2015, is offering $10 Grasshopper drinks.

They offer two different grasshopper drinks: A traditional Grasshopper and the Grass Skirt Hopper.

The traditional ‘hopper dates back to 1910 in New Orleans and is made with Heavy Cream, Green Creme de Menthe and White Creme de Cacao. It’s finished with a sprig of mint on top. The Grass Skirt Hopper is made with Coconut Creme, Chocolate Liqueur, and Mint Based Amaro. And when the drink is finished they light it on fire.

Where else but Las Vegas can you find a grasshopper drinking a Grasshopper?

But none of the drinks have any real grasshoppers in it.

Lead Mixologist Adam Rains says they will offer the deal until the grasshoppers hop and fly their way out of town.