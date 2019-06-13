BUSH FOREVER STAMP: The commemorative forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush is now on sale. A dedication ceremony was held at his presidential library in College Station, Texas on Wednesday – the 41st president’s birthday.
WEB EXTRA: George H.W. Bush stamp on sale
BUSH FOREVER STAMP: The commemorative forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush is now on sale. A dedication ceremony was held at his presidential library in College Station, Texas on Wednesday – the 41st president’s birthday.