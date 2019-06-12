FIREFLIES PUT ON A SHOW: Take a look at these bright fireflies shining at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. The fireflies buzz brightly in sync for a couple of weeks every year. 29,000 people applied for a pass to see the fireflies this year – only 6% made the cut.
WEB EXTRA: Fireflies light up TN national park
