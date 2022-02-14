Weather Minute for February 14, 2022

This morning will be cold with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. Use caution this morning there could be some slick spots.
On this Valentine’s Day we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will only make it into the lower to mid 20s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour making the air feel colder.
Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens with a partially clear sky.
