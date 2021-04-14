Weather Minute for April 14, 2021

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. This morning winds will be calm to light.

This afternoon we will have a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky in the northern counties. In Southern counties we will be cloudy with a few peeks of sun. In southern counties there also could be a stray shower around. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s with a southwesterly breeze.

Overnight tonight we will have temperatures drop into the 40s. Tonight winds will be from the southwest between three to five miles an hour. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with a sprinkle in spots.

