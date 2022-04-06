Today’s Weather Kid is Zoe Richardson! Zoe is in 4th grade at Park Forest Elementary School.





Zoe is a big fan of sunny days and hanging out with her dog. She also loves to play baseball and her favorite team is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zoe is also learning to play the ukulele with her dad!

Thank you so much Zoe for coming in and helping us deliver the dog walking forecast!





If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.