Weather Extra – September Review/October Preview

We closed the books on the month of September. It was a month that had it’s ups and downs but it ended up about a degree above average. It was also a dry month with 2.5″ of rain in Altoona, but over half of that came in just one day at the end of the month. This continued the dry stretch of weather which is why the drought area has expanded.

October is our 6th warmest month of the year. We still can get 80° days but there usually are some frosty mornings. We can also get our first snowflakes of the season during this month. It’s a month that contains less in the way of thunderstorms and can bring a fair amount of foggy mornings.

This October is starting off on a chilly note, but there are signs for a turnaround to milder weather toward the middle of the month. This may balance the month out to a pretty typical month. Given the recent dry weather, it’s likely going to still be drier than average.