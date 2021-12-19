Weather conditions cause Blair County ski resort to delay ski season opening

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to the weather being warmer this year, Blue Knob Ski Resort in Claysburg will be opening Dec. 22 with limited terrain, according to their website.

“Mother Nature has made it really difficult to make & keep snow on the ground lately. Unfortunately, the next few days are calling for even warmer temperatures and over an inch of rain from Friday into Saturday,” according to a news release.

By pushing back the date, the resort is giving its snow crew a couple of nights to “get the guns going again.” The resort hopes that this will be able to allow them to preserve the snow they have.

“We know everyone is stoked to ski & ride, but we think this will provide a better experience for all,” their website says.

With a 960-meter ski slope, Bluer Knob Ski Resort is PA’s tallest skiable mountain.