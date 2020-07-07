Wearing masks in humidity

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It can be a pain to put your mask on in the humidity. But medical professionals say it’s very important to wear them right now.

Summertime brings the outdoor activities we look forward to all year. But it also brings the heat and having to mask up and step may not be so fun.

Physicians Assistant, Sarah Middler says its okay to take your mask off if you have toruble breathing or health conditions, but humidity and heat are not an excuse for removing your mask. She says “its been shown through studies and research that if you’re in a crowd and they’re shouting and or theyre singing, its expelling more of the droplets virsus just talking like we are now.”

She added that if you attend a large gathering and notice a lack of mask-wearing, it might be best to protect yourself afterward, especially if you live with others. Middler says “You might want to quarantine away from them especially so I think that might be a good idea overall even just to self isolate a little bit a week or two after you’ve been at those large social gatherings and you think people haven’t been wearing asks, washing hands and distancing.”

As the result of the recent uptick in cases, if we want to have a better summer 2021, we may have to sacrifice a bit of normalcy in 2020. Middler says she wouldn’t recommend attending any events where there is not enough room to properly social distance.