Wear Red Day 2021

Today is National Wear Red Day. February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association is working hard to spread awareness about heart disease. Heart Disease is the number one killer of women in America, but according to the Heart Association, risk factors like smoking, an inactive lifestyle and an unhealthy diet can all be prevented.

Brooke Greybush, the Division Director of the American Heart Association, let us know some ways to prevent heart disease. “Knowing your family history is really important, knowing your numbers, having what we would call a well woman visit, going to the doctor and checking your blood pressure, checking your blood glucose level…”

If you do wear red today to kick off Heart Month, make sure to use the #BlairGoRed and #WearRedAndGive on social media.