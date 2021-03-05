“We Care Because We Own It” isn’t just a ‘catchy’ jingle at Your Building Centers

If you live in Central Pennsylvania, chances are you’ve heard the commercial jingle, “we care because we own it.” It’s a line that Your Building Centers’ Branch Manager, Doug Olson says is more than just a catchy phrase.

“He (the employee) gets the fact that not only is he helping the customer and allowing them to accomplish what they came to accomplish,” Olson says. “But at the same time, he’s helping himself in the short term. He’s got a job and receives a wage. But in the long term, he’s gaining wealth that he wouldn’t get in a normal company.”

YBC is a 100% employee owned company that serves our communities and surrounding areas with quality building products at 17 different locations.

“We do everything from lumber and framing type products that everybody’s familiar with to kitchen, bath and flooring, and everything in between.”

Since YBC’s official founding in 1989, they have been a 100% employee owned and operated company and are the largest employee owned lumber and building material supplier in Pennsylvania.

You can visit them at ybconline.com or give them a call at (814) 944-9436.