There will be a few showers and thunderstorms scattered around the area early tonight. The rest of tonight will be a bit humid with a fair amount of clouds and some isolated showers. Lows tonight will be near to just above 60.

An upper-level low combined with a flow from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to bring us more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. We will have scattered showers, and in spots, there will be an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will feature some peeks of sunshine but an approaching front approaching from the west will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for the showers and thunderstorms seems will be during the afternoon. With a switch in the wind direction, it will be a little warmer on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The front will still be close enough for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to be around Monday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will turn out to be a partly to mostly sunny day with a comfortable high near 70. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday. Highs will be close to, if not just above, 70. Warmer air will press in later next week. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Fair and air-conditioner weather moves in for next weekend.

