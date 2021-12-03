Way Fruit Farm to hold first ever ‘Holidays in the Packinghouse’ Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Holidays in the Packinghouse is a new event that will be taking place Saturday Dec. 4 at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda.

Starting at 10 a.m., Santa will be waiting for all the good little boys and girls to line up and tell him what they want for Christmas.

But don’t worry, there’s something for the parents too, like fresh-popped kettle corn by Pappy’s popcorn, a read-aloud from local author Kristin Taylor at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as over 15 crafters to browse and buy from making the perfect holiday gift.

“We love doing these things, started with Art in the Orchard then we do all of our fall activities and now we’re doing Christmas and this is the first time doing this. Some other ones in town cancelled, so we decided those vendors came to us and wanted a place to go so we decided we came up with this idea and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said co-owner Jason Coopey.

Coopey says the event will go on until 4 p.m.

