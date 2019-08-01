Waterproof Decor Chips

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- State Police in Lamar have been notified about theft of funds from Woolrich Cub Scout Pack 66 on Slopeys Lane in Bald Eagle Township. The pack was overseen by Stefanie Darleen Fink.

The investigation determined that from January 2017 to January 2019, Fink had stolen $25,291.52. It was determined that the funds were used for personal expenses.