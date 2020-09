CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A waterline relocation project will start on Roue 153 on Sept. 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Crews will be working on Route 153/South Front Street, between the Route 322 and South Second Street intersection.

Travel delays and lane closures along South Front Street are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone.

Traffic restrictions are expected to last until mid-December.