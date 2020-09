Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., in Exeter, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Mike Pence is visiting Pennsylvania today, Wednesday September 9.

He will arrive at the Pittsburgh airport around 10:30 a.m. and will begin a bus tour in Murrysville, Westmoreland County before visiting Cornerstone Ministries Church.

At the church, he will participate in a roundtable discussion and fireside chat about President Trump’s Pro-Life agenda.

Pence will then stop at Penn Energy Resources in Freedom, Beaver County around 3 p.m. for a “Workers For Trump” event.