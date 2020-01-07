WATCH: Tips on Budgeting in the New Year

One of the common new year’s resolutions is saving money. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Gary McGovern, a financial advisor at Thrivent Financial in Tyrone to ask about ways we can save a few bucks in the new year.

Create a budget Have emergency savings Set realistic financial goals

Budgeting Tips for College Students

Use a budget app

Use cash for fun things (not credit card)

Payoff student loans early (to save on interest charges)

Budgeting Tips for Families

organize shopping lists (prevents buying extra things)

Eliminate an unnecessary service each year

Gary also suggested the envelope method as a way of saving money. He says it’s an older method – but some people really like it. The method involves keeping leftover money from the day and securing it in a designated envelope that corresponds with the day. He says if you have extra money – you can tuck that away as well. Gary says having a tangible form of money often times makes people feel the effects of saving and spending more so than just swiping a card.

For more financial advice you can contact Gary McGovern at Thrivent Financial (814) 932-4686 or by visiting his office at 1051 Pennsylvania Ave. in Tyrone.