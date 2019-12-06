WATCH: Picking Out The Perfect Christmas Tree

If you’ve ever wondered how to chose the perfect Christmas tree, our Morgan Koziar went to a local tree farm to find out. Morgan went to JB Tree Farm in Alexandria of Huntingdon County and spoke with the owner Evelyn about the process of bringing a real tree into your home.

Once you chose your tree, you take it to be shaken, this way all of the loose needles and branches fall off there, instead of in your car or in your home. Once the shaking is complete the tree gets bailed, the process that wraps string around the branches to tuck them nicely around the tree for easy transport.

Once you get your tree of course you have to decorate it! JB Tree Farm has an ornament room filled with decorations and items to hang on your tree.

Holiday wreaths are another popular item at JB Tree Far. Owner, Evelyn Bookhammer shows Morgan how she creates these customized wreaths using a variety of decorations. Evelyn utilizes different greens to add dimension into the wreath, and paints items to add a pop of color.

JB Tree Farm is located 8100 JB Tree Farm Ln in Alexandria.