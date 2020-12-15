WATCH: Pennsylvania hunter films fox and fisher playing chase

(WTAJ) — Most have heard of the Disney classic movie The Fox and the Hound; but what about the Fox and the Fisher?
A Pennsylvania hunter in late November captured on video something rather peculiar. A fox and a fisher that appears to be playing chase.
The 15-minute video recorded by Becky Rowe from her hunting stand, shows the two woodland predators running through the forest from tree to tree in a playful manner.
The video has been shared over 11,000 times since it was posted.
While both red and gray foxes can be commonly found throughout Pennsylvania, fisher populations have expanded into the state in recent decades according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
A Fisher’s diet includes small mammals, reptiles, insects, fruits, and fungi. They are also known to prey upon porcupines.
Fun Fisher Facts
- Few animals can eat porcupines. Fishers are one.
- 2-3 young are born in an average litter and are known as “kits.”
- A Fishers life span reaches at least 10 years, partially due to having no natural enemies, except humans.
- Despite their name, Fishers are not known to hunt or eat fish. They are also most active on land.
- These solitary predators make their dens in natural cavities, such as trees, logs and rocky outcrops
- Fishers are related closely to badgers, otters and mink.
- Interesting physical features include the ability for Fishers to rotate their hind feet 180 degrees, and their retractable, sharp claws allow them to walk on snow and climb trees.
- While running, the position of a Fishers tail above the ground makes it resemble a housecat. Similarly, they will also hiss and growl when upset.