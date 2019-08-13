WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Shell ethylene cracker plant in Western, Pa

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Jesuits of New York, a current Catholic bishop, and two former Catholic bishops in the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese have been sued for conspiracy and fraud for transferring a seminarian who they knew molested children in Rochester, NY to a parish in State College.

The plaintiffs, identified as John Does, attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College and were sexually abused by Father Leonard Riforgiato. Sometimes with assaults taking place in the presence of another Jesuit priest, Father Joseph Riley. One of the abuse victims took his own life when he was only 32 years old.