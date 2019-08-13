WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Shell ethylene cracker plant in Western, Pa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2019. Trump is heading to Monaca, Pa., about 40 minutes north of Pittsburgh, to tour Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex. The facility, which critics claim will become the largest air polluter in western Pennsylvania, is being built in an area hungry for investment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Live: President Donald Trump in Western PA visiting the Shell Cracker Plant.https://www.wtrf.com/news/trump-to-promote-turning-natural-gas-into-plastics-in-pa/Give us your comments during the Presidents remarks

Posted by WTRF 7News on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss