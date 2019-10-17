Clearfield DA: Woman allegedly murdered husband, claimed suicide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County DA William Shaw held a news conference today, October 17, to report on a woman who allegedly killed her husband with a gun and tried to make it look like a suicide.

On March 14, 2019, police responded to a suicide call on Elm Drive in Morrisdale, Pa when they found Ronald Williams Jr in his bed with a gunshot wound to his head and a 22 Magnum in his hand.

According to the news conference, officials say, Kimberly Sue Williams, 46, was the one who made the 911 call and claims she was at the dresser when she heard the gunshot and turned around to see her husband laying there.

After receiving information stating that Ronald was looking to change his will, police began to investigate further into this incident. They state that Kimberly Sue had also reached out to tell them an autopsy wasn’t required due to it “being a suicide.”

They conducted the autopsy and state there was no evidence on the body to show that he had fired the gun and the coroner determined, based on residue, that the gun was fired from a distance “greater than his harm” which led them to believe he was shot by someone else.

Tests from a private lab showed that Ronald had no residue on his hand or near the wound of his temple, but that Kim’s left hand did test positive for gunshot residue.

Shaw says a warrant was then issued for Kimberly Sue’s arrest and she was taken into custody in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Wednesday, October 16.

Shaw also explained that they are awaiting her extradition, which could see her returned in the next two weeks or could take six months.

When asked about a motive during the news conference, the District Attorney stated that they believe Ronald had previously suffered a stroke and also that money may have been a factor.