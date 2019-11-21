WATCH: Jake Schwartz Hacks the minds of the WTAJ Morning Team

Performing magic tricks at the age of just two, Jake Schwartz has a passion for wowing crowds and tricking minds everywhere! Also a sophomore student at Penn State, Jake has been performing his magic professionally for a few years, visiting venues and putting on shows near his hometown of Philadelphia. Jake visited the WTAJ studios to show the morning team some of the tricks that he keeps up his sleeve.

In this trick, Jake hacks into the minds of the morning team. Jake starts out by having Maggie Smolka think of a hashtag that triggers an emotional stimulation. Maggie then writes down the hashtag on a clipboard. Jake then reads Maggie’s mind and writes down what he thinks she wrote down. He reveals on the clipboard on a separate piece of paper #NEWS which is what Maggie had originally written on her sheet. Then, says he wants to hack someone’s mind in the past. He has K.C. choose a random card. Jake then shows the morning team a photo that he had taken with a card that he posted to his Instagram two hours earlier. It turns out that K.C. chose the exact card that Jake had taken a photo with hours earlier.

Jake says magic has helped him so much in life, including becoming a better student. If you’re interested in checking out more of Jake’s work you can visit his website at jakeofspades.com.

Jake is performing at the Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater located at Landmark Business Center on 2840 Pine Road in Philadelphia on December 28th at 6 p.m. You can click here to get tickets.