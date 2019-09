I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do……please share. This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this. πŸ₯°πŸ˜πŸ₯°πŸ˜πŸ₯°πŸ˜ @2_puggles_anda_baby O, The Oprah Magazine Oprah Winfrey The Today's Show best topic of the day NBC New York TheEllenShow Posted by Michael D Cisneros on Sunday, September 8, 2019

NEW YORK, (WTAJ) — Michael Cisneros of New York City caught a heartwarming moment on camera when his toddler saw his little friend down the street and the two excitedly ran right for each other.

The tykes then started to take off down the sidewalk, laughing and just being happy to be with their friend.