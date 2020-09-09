Washburn coach teaching “Adulting 101”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite having their season cancelled, the Washburn volleyball team is still getting better. They can’t play games but head coach Chris Herron is still coaching. The team is now receiving an education in “Adulting 101.” The Washburn volleyball team is learning everyday skills that will last a lifetime.

“I think the vast majority of kids that age are going through life with having no clue about this stuff,” says Washburn volleyball coach Chris Herron.

The first lesson in Herron’s “Adulting 101” class was on how to change a tire.

“20 girls trying to change a tire and get down and get sweaty. A lot of us I don’t think wanted to do it but we did it and now we can say we did it,” said Washburn senior Allison Sadler.

“A memorable experience for all of us but it was fun,” added Herron. “We had some kids that got it really, really fast and some kids that it took them a little bit longer to figure it out.”

“Adulting 101” also included a trip to the grocery store.

“We had a gentleman speak to us about produce. A lady talked to us about cheeses and how to prepare meals and what’s the best cheese and what’s good protein, and what’s not good protein,” said Herron.

On Tuesday the team got a lesson on how to buy a car, credit cards, and personal finance.

“The finance was probably the best part because I have no idea how to manage money,” said Sadler. “I spend a lot so and every girl spends a lot, so that was probably the best part.”

And learning every day skills in “Adulting 101” has been a welcome change of pace for the team.

“We’re about to graduate and leave and go into the real world and we have no idea how to do a lot of things, so I’m just thankful that we have this opportunity to sit down, ask somebody questions,” Sadler told KSNT.

“It takes our mind off the fact that we don’t get to play and we don’t have to struggle with that as much because we’re doing these kind of things,” said Herron.