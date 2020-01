Cambria County (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

A caller is telling victims he is with the department, and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The caller demands immediate payment from the victim, in the form of PayPal or gift cards.

If you recieve a call like this do not give them any money or call them back.

Instead you should call the Cambria County non-emergency number and speak to a real officer.