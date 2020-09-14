Wanted fugitive arrested in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A local food drive will hold a food drive for veterans and is asking the community for extra help.

Scheduled for Oct. 17 at the American Legion Fair, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village is taking everything from canned foods and condiments to toasters and table-top blenders.

They are accepting donations between now and Oct. 17. All donations and proceeds will go toward local veterans.