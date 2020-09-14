Wanted fugitive arrested in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers in Cambria County arrested a wanted fugitive after he escaped from police in Westmoreland County.
Michael Boring, 44, was captured by police in Ebensburg after getting a tip that he was in a Martin General Store in Cambria Township. Police were notified on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Troops arrived at the scene and arrested Boring without incident. He faces aggravated assault and escape charges in Westmoreland County.
He was with a 36-year-old woman from Seward at the time of his arrest, who will face hindering apprehension or prosecution charges.
