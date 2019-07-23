Walt Whitman Bridge shooting

(WTAJ/KYW) — A teenager in Philadelphia is in the hospital after reportedly being involved in a police-involved shooting.



Authorities say a school bus was stolen early Monday from a dealership in West Deptford, New Jersey, across the river from Philadelphia.

The bus apparently crashed on the Walt Whitman bridge.

Officers with the port authority and the Philadelphia police department arrived on the scene.

A teen suspect was shot on the bridge and transported to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

It’s unclear if the teen was driving the stolen bus.

The incident caused some lane closures on the bridge Monday morning