Walmart providing free COVID-19 vaccines in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walmart will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Centre County this week, according to a release.

From Feb. 25 through Feb. 27., eligible patients can receive the vaccine inside the Calvary Harvest Fields Church while supplies last. They anticipate this will be able to take place over the next several weeks.

The vaccinations will require patients to call and schedule an appointment at 1-800-753-8827.

To check whether or not you are eligible for the current phase of the vaccine, you can visit the Department of Health’s website. According to the release, insurance is not requited, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Appointments for the second vaccine will be made during the appointment.

Walmart is working with CDC and states to hold the vaccine events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable. In their release, they said they factored demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically undeserved data to identify where they think the vaccines will make the greatest impacts.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines,” Executive Vice President of Walmart Health and Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said. “First, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country. Second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve.”

Visit Walmart and Sam’s Club’s website to stay up-to-date on how they are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.