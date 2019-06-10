Walmart lauches home delivery service

(WTAJ/KFSM) — “Save Money-Live Better” and get your Walmart groceries delivered straight to your fridge, literally!

The retail giant announced Friday that it’s launching a new service where customers can order groceries online

A Walmart employee will then deliver them to your home as well as put them into your fridge.

Customers will have to pay a fee for in-home delivery and buy a special door lock that will allow the Walmart worker to enter the home if no one is there.

Workers will wear cameras to allow shoppers to see to what’s going on.

Walmart has been testing this idea in New Jersey this year.

It will expand the service this fall to customers in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida.

