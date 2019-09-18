Walmart hosts “Wellness Day” in Pennsylvania stores on Saturday

(WTAJ) — Walmart is inviting customers to “Walmart Wellness Day” on Saturday, Sept 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart stores with pharmacies in Pennsylvania.

Customers can get free health services, resources, and information about better heart health at this event.

In addition, customers who attend the event can also expect:

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations

Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Since its first wellness event, held in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues, and in some cases, saved customers’ lives.

For more information, please visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.