(WTAJ/CNN) — If you’re looking for a way to get rid of your old car seats, consider taking them to Walmart.

Starting today, customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.

The superstore is partnering with recycling business TerraCycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There’s a two-car seat trade-in limit per household.

You can go on the Walmart website for a list of participating locations.

The events will go through September 30.