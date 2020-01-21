Voting precinct consolidation proposed around PSU’s campus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Centre County Board of Elections is looking to consolidate voting precincts around Penn State’s Main Campus, in hopes it’ll make election day run smoother.

The board’s proposal will turn six precincts into two voting spots– representing all of campus of part of Downtown State College.

One precinct would be the HUB (on campus) where most students will go. The other is the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (across the street from campus).

On election day in the past, there were different lines at the HUB for different precincts there, which confused students.

Under the proposal, the HUB will be one precinct with different lines to vote, based on student’s last names.

Any objection to the new districts must be filed in writing to the Clerk of Common Pleas at the Centre County Courthouse.