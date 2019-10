CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Cambria County Republican Committee is holding a voter registration event.

Residents meet with personell for help registering to vote, changing parties, or applying for an absentee ballot.

The event will be held this Saturday October 5th, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

They will be set up at the CCRC headquarters on Scalp avenue, Richland Township.

The last day to register to vote before the primary is Monday, October 7.